Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Receives $13.20 Average PT from Analysts

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZUL. HSBC began coverage on Azul in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.30 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.90 to $18.30 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Azul from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays raised Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Azul by 721.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Azul by 930.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Azul by 697.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Azul by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Azul stock opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. Azul has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $13.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.35. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $862.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.32 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Azul will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

