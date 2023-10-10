Brokerages Set Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Target Price at C$18.08

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.08.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.25 to C$17.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INE

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of INE stock opened at C$9.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.10, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.35. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$9.33 and a 1-year high of C$18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.09.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of C$251.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$260.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.2580221 EPS for the current year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -720.00%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.