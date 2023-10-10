Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Receives $88.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agilysys in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Agilysys in a report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Agilysys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AGYS

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $70,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,145.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Agilysys by 370.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 751.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 131.2% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys Stock Performance

AGYS stock opened at $71.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.53. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $50.64 and a fifty-two week high of $88.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 166.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 23.95%. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.