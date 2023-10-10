Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDXS. StockNews.com cut shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen cut shares of Codexis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Codexis from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Codexis by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Codexis during the first quarter worth $33,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Codexis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Codexis by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Codexis by 14.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

CDXS stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $143.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80. Codexis has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $6.98.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.83 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 57.22% and a negative return on equity of 41.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

