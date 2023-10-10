Watches of Switzerland Group plc (OTC:WOSGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (OTC:WOSGF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
WOSGF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Peel Hunt cut Watches of Switzerland Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Watches of Switzerland Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC cut Watches of Switzerland Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.
Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.
