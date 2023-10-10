New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered New Concept Energy from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GBR

New Concept Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GBR opened at $1.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11. New Concept Energy has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $1.77.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 1.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the first quarter worth about $95,000.

About New Concept Energy

(Get Free Report)

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.