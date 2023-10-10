Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Duck Creek Technologies Stock Performance
DCT opened at $18.99 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $22.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99.
About Duck Creek Technologies
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Duck Creek Technologies
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’ Ford, Strike Presents Opportunity
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Healthcare Giant Outperforms: A Healthy Dose of Market Resilience
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 5 Reasons Rivian is a Buy on Shaken Investor Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.