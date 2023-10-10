StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Regional Management (NYSE:RM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Regional Management Stock Performance

NYSE RM opened at $26.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.35. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $38.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 59.19, a quick ratio of 59.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $133.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 9.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regional Management will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Regional Management

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 35,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.04 per share, with a total value of $964,003.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 530,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,355,022.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regional Management

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Regional Management by 145.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Regional Management by 3,461.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

