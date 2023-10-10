NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Stock Down 7.7 %
NanoViricides stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. NanoViricides has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoViricides
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNVC. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in NanoViricides during the second quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of NanoViricides in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About NanoViricides
NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.
