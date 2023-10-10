NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Stock Down 5.0 %
NASDAQ NURO opened at $0.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.23. NeuroMetrix has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a current ratio of 18.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 75.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroMetrix
About NeuroMetrix
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.
