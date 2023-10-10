NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ NURO opened at $0.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.23. NeuroMetrix has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a current ratio of 18.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 75.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NeuroMetrix by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 34,892 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

