Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $79.29 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $77.21 and a 1-year high of $111.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $541.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 80.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

