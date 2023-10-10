StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded First United from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

FUNC opened at $16.21 on Friday. First United has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $20.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $108.77 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.81.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). First United had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that First United will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th. First United’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUNC. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its position in First United by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 113,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 70,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First United by 36.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 29,704 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of First United in the second quarter worth $277,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First United in the second quarter worth $283,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of First United in the second quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

