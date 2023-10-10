CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $2.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.64. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $3.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.42 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSH. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CPS Technologies by 291.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 48,725 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CPS Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CPS Technologies during the second quarter worth $67,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

