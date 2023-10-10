First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of First Capital stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average of $29.19. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.18 million during the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 15.11%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 23,700.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of First Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

