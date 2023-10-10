Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

OZK has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens raised their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Bank OZK

Bank OZK Price Performance

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average of $37.96. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $49.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Bank OZK had a net margin of 35.47% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth $2,213,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 592,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,803,000 after purchasing an additional 55,705 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 1,508.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.