S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded S&W Seed from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

S&W Seed Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of SANW stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 million, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). S&W Seed had a net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $23.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&W Seed

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANW. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in S&W Seed by 1,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 401,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 369,150 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in S&W Seed by 181.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 485,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 313,146 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in S&W Seed during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth $193,000.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

