TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TCON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jonestrading restated a hold rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

TCON stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $2.19.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCON. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

