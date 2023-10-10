StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Hostess Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.03.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 11.5% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,550,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 4.9% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 120,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 30,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

