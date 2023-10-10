StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Willis Lease Finance from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $262.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.05. Willis Lease Finance has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $65.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $57,554.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,112.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $57,554.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,112.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 2,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $118,771.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 978,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,616,557.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,488 shares of company stock worth $194,099 in the last three months. 54.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Willis Lease Finance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Willis Lease Finance by 293.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

See Also

