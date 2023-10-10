American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Price Performance

American National Bankshares stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $408.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.53 and its 200 day moving average is $33.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $43.94.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.69 million. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 26.47% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American National Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American National Bankshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 4.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Featured Articles

