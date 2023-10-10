Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

IMB has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($20.56) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($28.76) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,500 ($30.60) to GBX 2,400 ($29.38) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Brands presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,209.17 ($27.04).

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands Price Performance

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands stock opened at GBX 1,703 ($20.84) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.43. The company has a market capitalization of £15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 967.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.43. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of GBX 1,553.50 ($19.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,185 ($26.74). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,751.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,799.86.

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.