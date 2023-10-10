voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VJET. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of voxeljet from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of voxeljet from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

voxeljet Stock Performance

NYSE:VJET opened at $1.05 on Friday. voxeljet has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $3.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.44.

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 52.61% and a negative net margin of 53.04%. The company had revenue of $7.44 million for the quarter.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

