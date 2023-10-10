Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ashford from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ashford
Ashford Stock Performance
Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $192.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.71 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 0.01%. On average, analysts predict that Ashford will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Ashford
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.
Ashford Company Profile
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ashford
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’ Ford, Strike Presents Opportunity
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Healthcare Giant Outperforms: A Healthy Dose of Market Resilience
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 5 Reasons Rivian is a Buy on Shaken Investor Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.