Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ashford from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Ashford Stock Performance

Shares of Ashford stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99. Ashford has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.95.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $192.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.71 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 0.01%. On average, analysts predict that Ashford will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ashford

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

