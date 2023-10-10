CytoMed Therapeutics Limited’s (NASDAQ:GDTC) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

CytoMed Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:GDTC – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, October 11th. CytoMed Therapeutics had issued 2,412,369 shares in its initial public offering on April 14th. The total size of the offering was $9,649,476 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of CytoMed Therapeutics’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of CytoMed Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

CytoMed Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

About CytoMed Therapeutics

GDTC stock opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.68. CytoMed Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of human cancers in Malaysia and Singapore. Its lead product candidate is CTM-N2D, which is in Phase I clinical trials comprising expanded gamma delta T cells grafted with natural killer group 2D ligands-targeting chimeric antigen receptor to improve anti-cancer cytotoxicity.

