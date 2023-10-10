CytoMed Therapeutics Limited’s (NASDAQ:GDTC) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

CytoMed Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:GDTC – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, October 11th. CytoMed Therapeutics had issued 2,412,369 shares in its initial public offering on April 14th. The total size of the offering was $9,649,476 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of CytoMed Therapeutics’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of CytoMed Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Report on GDTC
CytoMed Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %
About CytoMed Therapeutics
CytoMed Therapeutics Limited, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of human cancers in Malaysia and Singapore. Its lead product candidate is CTM-N2D, which is in Phase I clinical trials comprising expanded gamma delta T cells grafted with natural killer group 2D ligands-targeting chimeric antigen receptor to improve anti-cancer cytotoxicity.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CytoMed Therapeutics
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’ Ford, Strike Presents Opportunity
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Healthcare Giant Outperforms: A Healthy Dose of Market Resilience
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 5 Reasons Rivian is a Buy on Shaken Investor Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for CytoMed Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytoMed Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.