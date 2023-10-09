Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Decreased by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,781 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.72.

Comcast Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,022,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,568,363. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $180.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 73.42%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

