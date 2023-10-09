Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.94. 9,981,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,565,109. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.90. The company has a market cap of $206.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

