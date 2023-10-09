Convergence Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.0 %

UPS stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.72. 319,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,564. The company has a market capitalization of $130.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.54 and a twelve month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

