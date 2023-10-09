Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 4.4% of R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.93 on Monday, reaching $247.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,444. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $101.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.47.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 60.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.62.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total value of $12,955,334.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,891.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,469 shares of company stock worth $43,287,670. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

