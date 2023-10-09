Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Reduced by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,553 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.3% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $108,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 103.7% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.65.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $568.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $540.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $542.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $601.84.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 693,246 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,820,977. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.