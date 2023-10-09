Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,056 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $31.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,478,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,788,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.43.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

