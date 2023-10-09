Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after buying an additional 18,201 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of LMT traded up $30.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $431.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,687,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,873. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $388.10 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $108.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $433.87 and its 200 day moving average is $453.20.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.