Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys 786 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,422 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $7.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $252.93. 34,327,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,103,969. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $802.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,097,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,565 shares of company stock worth $11,547,190. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.