SWS Partners Reduces Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

SWS Partners decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 909,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,825,000 after acquiring an additional 80,619 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,625,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.47. 2,377,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,850,350. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $144.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.40.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.02.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

