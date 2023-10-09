Acas LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Acas LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Acas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,416,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,146.6% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 878,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 807,703 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,724,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,587,000 after buying an additional 674,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $77,450,000.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.91. 131,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,865. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $167.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.75. The stock has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

