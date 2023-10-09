Physicians Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 693,246 shares of company stock worth $20,948,820,977. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY traded up $5.69 on Monday, reaching $570.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,758,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,577. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $542.00 and a 200 day moving average of $463.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.96 billion, a PE ratio of 79.43, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $601.84.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on LLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.65.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

