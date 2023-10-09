1,487 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Bought by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ADP opened at $247.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $101.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 60.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,051,533.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,469 shares of company stock worth $43,287,670 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

