National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,043 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $91,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 32,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $173.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.22. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

