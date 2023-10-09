QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,407 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,840 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,078. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $109.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $139.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.61.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

