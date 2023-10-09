Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Cut by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 693,246 shares of company stock worth $20,948,820,977. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $538.65.

Read Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $562.09 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $601.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $542.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.