Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,620 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $45,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $173.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.22. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

