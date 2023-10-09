Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Buys 95 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,553 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $2,239,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% during the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,613.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total value of $62,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,009,914.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $41,681,893. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.55.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ PANW traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $250.56. 1,783,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,683,168. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $258.88. The stock has a market cap of $77.32 billion, a PE ratio of 195.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.24.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

