Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Has $672,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,332,000 after purchasing an additional 992,835 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,544,387,000 after purchasing an additional 244,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock traded up $24.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $425.07. 1,958,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,828. The company has a 50-day moving average of $433.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.20. The company has a market capitalization of $107.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $388.10 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.