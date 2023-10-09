Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises approximately 1.0% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,187,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,984,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,103,185,000 after buying an additional 372,780 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,066,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,644,351,000 after buying an additional 303,502 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,335,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,313,068,000 after acquiring an additional 102,291 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Linde by 33.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,056,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,218,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:LIN traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $369.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $180.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a one year low of $266.22 and a one year high of $393.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $380.97 and its 200-day moving average is $371.68.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus raised their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.59.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

