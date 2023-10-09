Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 48 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $6,709,000. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.1% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 46,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 69.5% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 7.2 %

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $28.72 on Monday, hitting $429.45. 2,447,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,379. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.20. The firm has a market cap of $108.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $388.10 and a 1 year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

