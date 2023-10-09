Convergence Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.1% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.17. 492,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,995,125. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $145.97 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.52. The firm has a market cap of $140.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.