BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Decreased by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 1.9% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $38,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $751.92.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock traded down $4.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $643.97. 113,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,264. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The company has a market capitalization of $96.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $682.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $681.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.3 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

