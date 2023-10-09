Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 2.0% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 6.2% in the second quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 14.7% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 16,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the second quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 36.4% in the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in McDonald’s by 55.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 659 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $248.28. 999,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,839. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $233.41 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $180.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.01.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

