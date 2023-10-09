Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 9,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 22,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 6,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,482,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BMY. Barclays lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.28. 3,360,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,003,579. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

