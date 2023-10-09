Physicians Financial Services Inc. Sells 199 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.5% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $701,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.26.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.10. The stock had a trading volume of 412,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,355. The firm has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.54 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.