Patten Group Inc. Buys Shares of 574 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 574 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 2,771 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $381.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.80. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.73 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $169.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $505.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,157 shares of company stock valued at $50,373,841. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

